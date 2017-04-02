Cheboygan Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect



The Cheboygan Department of Public Safety is looking for your help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at the Next Door Food Marathon Station at 309 E. State Street.

The robbery occurred just before 1am Saturday morning. That’s when police say the man seen in the left side of this photo held two customers and the store clerk at gunpoint and demanded all the money in the till.

The suspect is described as male, 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in tall, wearing a dark brown or black leather jacket with white or gray light colored double pin stripes running from the shoulder to the cuff on each sleeve. He was wearing a dark brown or black hoodie under the jacket with the hood up, as well as what appeared to be light camo colored pants with a white t-shirt sticking out of the bottom of the jacket at the waistline.

The suspect’s face and hands appeared to be painted with black and brown camouflage paint and police say witnesses were unable to determine if the suspect was Caucasian or African-American.

The suspect was holding a weapon described as a black semi automatic pistol. He left the store via the south door and was last seen walking east along State Street towards D Street.

If you have any information about this suspect, you should contact Cheboygan Central Dispatch at 1-800-577-1911.