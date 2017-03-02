Popular event brings people to Downtown Cadillac

The snow festival is a popular event every year in Northern Michigan but this year it got a revamp that aimed to take things up a notch.

This year the snow festival was brought back into downtown Cadillac to the newly renovated Cadillac Commons Park Area. Using large heated tents the festival returned to the outdoors.

The snow festival brings over two dozen events, bringing back the favorite classic events and adding many new ones. Some of the new events include a silent disco, a kids zone, a Ferris Wheel, and a hot air balloon.

One of the classic events draws some of the most attention, the popular Polar Plunge attracts people to take a dip in the freezing water to raise money for Oasis. Even Chief of Police Todd Golnick took a dip in his uniform after they raised seventeen hundred dollars.

The festival helps bring people into town and support the local businesses. Cadillac Fabrication is a big contributor to the festival, having built the Cadillac Commons archway, the fireplace and the bridge that over looks the polar dip.

The festival gives the community a chance to what they have done.