Authorities Investigating Suspicious Fire in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department are investigating a suspicious barn fire that happened Thursday night.

The fire happened Thursday night at approximately 7pm on M-113 between Cougar Trail and Cherrywood Drive.

According to the Grand Traverse Rural Fire, the owner of the barn who has a business near by saw the fire and called it in.

The barn is unoccupied, only used to store hay and no utilities are hooked up to it.

It took crews about an hour to put out the fire. According to Grand Traverse Rural Fire they were fortunate to stop the fire that quickly, as there was plenty of fuel to keep this fire going.

The fire caused limited significant damage to the structure.

The fire department is investigating and are classifying the fire as suspicious.

MI News 26 will continue to follow this story and will update as information is released by authorities.