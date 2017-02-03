Nearly 1.9 Million Michigan Residents May have had Personal Information Compromised

Nearly 2 million people in the state may have had their personal information compromised, that’s according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.

The DMTB and the Unemployment Insurance Agency say they identified a potential release of personal information for those whose payroll is processed by a third-party vendor.

As many as 1.87 million people in Michigan have their payroll processed by any one of the 31 third party vendors that work with the UIA.

A software update implemented last year for the unemployment benefits computer system allowed users of the Michigan Data Automated System to access Social Security numbers and names they were not authorized to view.

An investigation is ongoing by the Michigan State Police to determine how many were exposed to a release of personal information. If a compromise of data is confirmed, all affected users will be notified immediately.

At this time, the DMTB says there is no indication that the potentially exposed information has been used for malicious purposes.

The total amount will not be known until the investigation is complete.

The DMTB recommends potentially affected people to monitor their financial account statements and immediately report any suspicious or unusual activity to their financial institutions.

Updates to the investigation will be released on the UIA website, michigan.gov/uia.