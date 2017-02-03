New Tool Maps E. Coli Reports in Michigan Waterways

For the first time, Michigan residents will be able to get up-to-date information about the presence of E. coli in their community and the potential sources of the bacteria with the creation of a new interactive mapping tool.

The new statewide tool accompanies the launch of public discussion about Michigan’s plan to reduce E. coli levels in rivers, lakes and beaches.

Michigan is the first state in the Midwest to move forward with establishing a statewide approach to addressing E. coli.

Routine testing recently has shown E. coli levels in many areas are above the established standards.

Currently there are 196 rivers, lakes, and beaches identified by the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality with higher than acceptable levels.

Sources of E. coli can include untreated human sewage, failing septic tanks, livestock agriculture, pets, wildlife, and illegal connections from home sewer systems to surface water.

The tool is available at www.michigan.gov/ecolitmdl.