New Coffee Chain Comes to Cadillac

A new business is coming to Cadillac and on Thursday they opened the doors to the community to try a cup of coffee.

Over the last few months there’s been a flurry of activity in the small shop next to the Asian Buffet on North Mitchell Street in Cadillac.

Biggby Coffee, the Michigan based coffee chain, is building their latest store into that space.

As the team there is getting ready to open their doors to the public next week, they opened up for a few hours on Thursday for the public to try out some drinks, while also given their baristas some real world training.

One of the customers told MI News 26 that she’s happy to see another business coming into the area.

Now the store is running the training again on Friday for a few hours before it opens for business on Tuesday.