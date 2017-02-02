CMU Student Arrested for Alleged Criminal Sexual Conduct

A Central Michigan University Student is facing charges of possession of child sexually abusive material following an investigation that started late last month.

According to the CMU Police Department, 19-year-old Logan Lemke was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a reported sexual assault that happened during the early morning hours of January 21st.

The victim identified Lemke at the time of the report and he was interviewed by police.

Police investigated and the Isabella County Prosecutor’s Office authorized charges of criminal sexual conduct, second degree, possession of child sexually abusive material, taking photos of an unclothed person, and surveilling an unclothed person.

Lemke posted bond and CMU police say the investigation is ongoing.