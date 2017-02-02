Man Injured in House Explosion

An Osceola County man was injured when his hot water heater exploded Wednesday night.

It happened Wednesday night at a home in Osceola County’s Rose Lake Township.

Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the home in that area at approximately 10:30 for a 911 hang up call.

On scene deputies say they found numerous windows blown out and the door had been blown off and was several yards away from the home.

Inside they found a man covered with blood.

According to the sheriff’s office, he was trying to light the hot water heater when the explosion occurred.

He was taken to Reed City Hospital where he was treated and released.