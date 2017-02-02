Driver in Critical Condition After Crash in Isabella County

A man is in critical condition after a crash in Isabella County on Wednesday.

It happened near 1 o’clock in the afternoon yesterday afternoon.

State Police troopers were called to a single vehicle crash on Wise Road near Broomfield Road in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township.

According to the police their preliminary investigation found that a 16-year-old Mount Pleasant teen was driving when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver’s father was also in the vehicle and he was injured during the crash. He was flown to St Mary’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The 16-year-old driver was treated for his injuries and released.

Police are still investigating the crash.