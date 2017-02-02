Driver Arrested for Intoxicated Driving After Allegedly Lying to Police

A man was arrested in Roscommon County after police say he crashed his vehicle into the ditch and lied to police.

It happened this morning near the area of M-76 and Geels Road in Roscommon County’s Richfield Township.

State Police Troopers were dispatched to that area for a report of the vehicle in the ditch.

The caller told police that the driver of the vehicle may have been intoxicated.

On scene troopers say they found a Grayling man sitting in the passenger seat and that they could smell intoxicants on him.

The man told police that his friend was the driver who crashed into the ditch and that he had gone to get a tow strap.

Troopers say their investigation found that the man was actually the driver of the vehicle.

He then allegedly admitted to lying, to being intoxicated, and that he crashed his vehicle into the ditch.

The man was arrested for operating while intoxicated and was lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.