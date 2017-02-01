2017 Snowfest Preview

And we have a preview for you of the 33rd annual North American Snow Festival in Cadillac this weekend.

The snow festival is a popular event every year in Northern Michigan but this year its getting a revamp that’s aiming to take things up a notch.

This year the snow festival is being brought back into downtown Cadillac to the newly renovated Cadillac Commons Park Area. Using three large heated tents the festival is returning to the outdoors.

The snow festival brings over two dozen events, bringing back the favorite classic events and adding many new ones. Some of the new events include a silent disco, a kids zone, a Ferris Wheel, and a hot air balloon.

The revamp’s goal is to bring the event back to its former glory.

Buttons for the event are being sold all around town and at every event during the festival be sure to pick one up as it is required to wear to get into anything during the snow festival.