Reality Television Show to Feature Michigan DNR in Latest Season

The latest season of a reality show will focus on the efforts of the Michigan DNR.

Wardens, a show on the cable network, The Outdoor Channel, follows the lives of conservation officers across America.

The latest season, slated to begin next Monday, February 6th, will follow the law enforcement work and natural resource management efforts of the Michigan DNR.

According to the DNR Director, this show is a unique way to give the public a closer look at what the men and women of the DNR do to conserve, protect, and manage Michigan’s natural and cultural resources.

Michigan-based Wolf Creek Productions is filming episodes at locations around the state. Conservation officers, as well as many staff members from other DNR divisions, will be featured throughout the season.

The episodes will delve into a wide variety of topics – from Black Lake sturgeon conservation to off-road vehicle riding at Silver Lake State Park to bear and deer hunting.