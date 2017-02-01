Annual Lake Sturgeon Season Kicks Off this Weekend on Black Lake in Cheboygan County

The annual lake sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan County kicks off this weekend.

Each year the DNR opens up the lake sturgeon season in Cheboygan County on the first Saturday in February.

All anglers must register before heading out onto the lake.

In order to register, interested anglers over the age of 17 must possess a valid Michigan fishing license, and a lake sturgeon tag.

The lake sturgeon tag is free and available from all license vendors.

Registration begins Friday at the DNR Onaway Field Station from 2 to 7pm. Anglers can pick up their fishing identification flags and learn more about the season from the DNR.

Those who can’t make it Friday can register Saturday morning at the trailer on Zolner Road on Black Lake.

The harvest limit for the 2017 season is seven fish. But officials will close the season once the sixth fish is taken or if five fish are taken in one day.