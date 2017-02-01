RECALL – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Recalls Select Tobacco Products

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company – owners of the several chewing tobacco brands such as Copenhagen and Skoal, are recalling select varieties of their products for health concerns.

The company is recalling the products after receiving multiple complaints of customers finding metal objects in the cans.

Eight reports have been received from states all across the country, Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

The products were all manufactured at the company’s plant in Illinois.

A consumer who has any of the products listed in the table below should not open or use the product. Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

The select cans subject to this recall: