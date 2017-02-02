Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center Receives Award for Preparing Students for What Comes After High School

A northern Michigan Career Center received an award from the Michigan Department of Education for their work in preparing students for what comes after high school.

Staff from the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center traveled to a state conference in Detroit.

While there, the CTC was honored with the Excellence in Practice Award for their Early College Program.

The award was “In recognition of the exemplary practice in preparing students for postsecondary education and careers.”

At the conference to accept the award were CTC Director Dave Cox, Tim Rigling, the CTC Principal, and Meghan Howell, the Local College Access Coordinator.