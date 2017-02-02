Grand Traverse County Road Closed for Several Hours Due to Semi Trailer Fire

Supply Road in Grand Traverse County was closed Tuesday night into Wednesday morning after a semi caught fire.

The fire happened Tuesday evening near Fife Lake Road and Supply Road.

According to Grand Traverse 911 units were called to a fully engulfed semi trailer at that location at approximately 7pm.

Drivers were advised to seek alternative routes while crews battled the blaze.

Crews shut down Supply Road just west of Fife Lake Road.

According to the Grand Traverse Rural Fire Department, a semi driver noticed that the brakes on his truck and trailer were beginning to smoke.

He got out and used his on board fire extinguisher on the truck, but ran out before he was able to get to the brakes on the trailer.

The driver unhooked the truck and pulled away from the trailer. The heat from the brakes caused the trailer and cargo, paper products and food items headed to a restaurant in Traverse City, to catch fire.

Three stations were called out, Fife Lake, White Water, and Kingsley.

Fire crews were on scene until 2:30 in the morning on Wednesday, but the Road Commission placed detour signs as traffic was still being rerouted at Williamsburg Road as crews worked to clear the road.

No one was injured and the roadway was finally reopened shortly before 8am Wednesday morning.