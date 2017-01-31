Mid-Michigan Man Sentenced for Running Alleged Ponzi Scheme

A Mid-Michigan man was sentenced to 4 to 20-years for an alleged Ponzi Scheme.

According to Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, Scott Rookus solicited and obtained investments of approximately $1.5 million for his company, New Haven Holdings.

His customers, many of whom were senior citizens, were told that earnings from their investments would come from the profits of Rookus’ enterprises, when in fact the money he took resulted in a Ponzi-scheme from which he was the primary beneficiary.

To cover his tracks, Rookus issued fraudulent returns to some investors using money from newer investors. He used the investor funds to pay personal expenses such as his children’s private school education and to pay off tax liens against him.

The scheme was uncovered after Rookus filed for personal bankruptcy in March 2015 and his investors found out that they had lost everything they invested.

Rookus pled no contest to two felony charges, one count of Racketeering and one count of Fraudulent Sale of Securities on December 12, 2016.

He was sentenced to 7 to 20 years for racketeering and 57 months to 10 years for fraudulent sales of securities.

Rookus is also required to pay over $4 million in restitution to the victims.