DNR Announces Meeting for Concerned Hunters, Landowners After CWD Found in Mecosta County Deer

Last week we told you about that Chronic Wasting Disease was found in two deer taken from Mecosta County earlier this month.

Now the DNR says they are hosting another meeting to discuss what the next steps are for interested hunters and landowners.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk and moose.

As part of the response to finding the disease in the deer, the farm has been quarantined. Additionally other deer farms in a 15-mile radius will undergo audits and increased surveillance testing.

And there will be a mandatory deer check for any harvested deer in a nine-township area around the farm.

The meeting for hunters and area landowners will be held on Wednesday February 22nd at the Morley Stanwood High School Cafetorium from 6 to 8pm.

At the meeting DNR staff will present information about the disease, it’s effects on deer populations, and the DNR’s response to CWD.