Isabella County Road Commission Says They Will Start Lifting Seasonal Weight Restriction on Thursday

Some areas are beginning to lift the seasonal weight limits that were put in place earlier this month due to the January thaw.

As we reported on earlier this month, the unseasonable warm weather had many county road agencies activating seasonal weight restrictions.

A few of those counties that were starting the seasonal limits were Osceola and Isabella Counties.

But now Isabella County says that colder weather has returned to Michigan and they will temporarily lifting the restrictions on all blacktop and gravel roads starting this Thursday.

The lifting of the restrictions in Isabella County are until further notice, however, the County Road Association of Michigan says the seasonal weight restrictions that are typically in force in March and April will likely be the case again this year.