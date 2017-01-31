Manistee Funeral Home Issued Second Cease and Desist Order

A funeral home in Manistee has been issued a second cease and desist order after investigators say the funeral home has been operating without the proper licenses.

It started with an investigation last November where the State suspended the funeral home’s mortuary science establishment license, it’s prepaid funeral and cemetery sales registration, and manager Denis Johnson’s individual mortuary science license.

But according to State investigators, Johnson continued to provide funeral services after the licenses were suspended and issued the second cease and desist order.

This second notice requires Johnson and Funeral Home to stop all mortuary science activities. Additionally a criminal referral was made to the Department of the Attorney General. If the order is not followed, the Attorney General can apply in circuit court to have the order enforced.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the operations at Johnson Funeral Home can contact the Securities and Audit Division at 517.335.5237.