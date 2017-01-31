Two Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Home, Stealing Guns, In Benzie County

Two men were arrested in Benzie County after police say they broke into a home and stole several firearms.

It happened on January 23rd at a home in Benzie County’s Inland Township.

That’s where sheriff deputies responded to a call of a home and garage that had been broken into.

The caller told police that numerous firearms and tools had been stolen.

The homeowner said he may know who was responsible. Police also received a tip that a possible suspect posted a photo of himself on Facebook holding one of the stolen guns.

Police obtained a search warrant for a home in South Boardman in Kalkaska County. Police recovered two firearms and numerous tools that were allegedly stolen from Benzie County.

The investigation lead police to a second home in South Boardman where more stolen weapons and tools were thought to be located.

That search turned up more tools, but no stolen firearms. But that homeowner lead investigators to two more homes, one near South Boardman and the other in Kalkaska, where another seven firearms were found.

Police found that the suspects were employed by a business in Grand Traverse County and were at work.

The Grand Traverse Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and took the two men into custody. They also recovered two more firearms and tools at that location.

The suspects, 28-year-old Jeremy Stevens of South Boardman and 23-year-old Joshua Griffin of Wisconsin.

Both Stevens and Griffin were arrested and charged with second degree home invasion, larceny of firearms, larceny of items valued between $1,000 and $20,000, and receiving and concealing stolen property.

They are lodged in the Benzie County Jail and police say they may face additional charges as the investigation is still ongoing.

Police also say more suspects may be charged as the investigation continues.