Police Arrest Two for Alleged Murder in Kalkaska County

Two people are in custody while police in Kalkaska County investigate a homicide.

The investigation began on Sunday when the Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call that a man had found his friend dead in his Springfield Township home.

The man told police that he had not heard from his friend, 54-year-old Michael Brandt, in a few days and went to check on him.

Deputies responded and secured the scene.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the MSP and the MSP Crime Lab were called to immediately began investigating the incident.

Brandt’s body was sent for an autopsy and his death was ruled a homicide.

Investigation by the Crime Lab determined that he had been attacked in his home and was stabbed multiple times.

Police say that interviews with witnesses were able to lead them to two suspects.

The suspects, Brian Degroot and Jessica Degroot were located and taken into custody for questioning.

Police say they arrested the two Monday night in connection with the homicide.

Brian Degroot has been charged with Open Murder and torture while Jessica Degroot was charged with Open Murder and Illegal Use of Financial Transaction Device.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.