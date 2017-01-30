GT Metro Emergency Services Authority Reminds Residents That it is Against the Law to Drive Over Fire Hoses

The GT Metro Emergency Service Authority is reminding residents that not only is it unsafe to drive over over a fire hose, it’s also against the law.

This comes after GT Metro says the caught this video of a driver running over a hose while they were working to extinguish an active fire.

According to fire fighters, fire hoses are not designed to have a vehicle drive over them. When a car does drive over a fire hose it can cause it to burst.

This will immediately disrupt the water supply for firefighters battling a blaze.

If the hose bursts it can become a dangerous missile that can seriously injure anyone in the vicinity.

It’s also a violation of Michigan Law, driving over unprotected fire hoses is a civil infraction.

Firefighters ask that you stop, turn around, and find an alternate route.