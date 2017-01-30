GM and Honda Announce Joint Venture to Produce Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems

In your business news today —

GM and Honda announced on Monday the establishment of a joint manufacturing venture to produce advanced hydrogen fuel cell systems.

According to a joint statement from GM and Honda – the joint venture is the first of its kind in the auto industry.

The new venture, called Fuel Cell System Manufacturing, will operate within GM’s existing battery pack manufacturing facility site in Brownstown, Michigan, south of Detroit.

Mass production of fuel cell systems is expected to begin around 2020 and create nearly 100 new jobs.

Fuel cell technology addresses many of the major challenges facing automobiles today: petroleum dependency, emissions, efficiency, range and refueling times. Fuel cell vehicles can operate on hydrogen made from renewable sources such as wind and biomass. Water vapor is the only emission from fuel cell vehicles.

The companies are each investing $85 million in the joint venture.