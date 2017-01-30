MDOT Hosts Informational Meeting for Four Upcoming Projects

The Michigan Department of Transportation will have an open house-style meeting to discuss construction plans and traffic changes for four upcoming projects this construction season in Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties.

The projects include repairs and upgrades to the US-31 bridge over the Boardman River, resurfacing US-31 from 3-Mile Road to Garfield Avenue, joint replacements on M-22 south of Suttons Bay, and resurfacing M-22 between Glen Arbor and Leland.

The meeting will be held at the MDOT Traverse City Transportation Center on South US-31 from 4 to 6pm on February 7th.

MDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions from residents, business owners, and commuters on how this work may impact their daily routines.