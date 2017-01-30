MDOT Hosts Informational Meeting for Four Upcoming Projects
The Michigan Department of Transportation will have an open house-style meeting to discuss construction plans and traffic changes for four upcoming projects this construction season in Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties.
The projects include repairs and upgrades to the US-31 bridge over the Boardman River, resurfacing US-31 from 3-Mile Road to Garfield Avenue, joint replacements on M-22 south of Suttons Bay, and resurfacing M-22 between Glen Arbor and Leland.
The meeting will be held at the MDOT Traverse City Transportation Center on South US-31 from 4 to 6pm on February 7th.
MDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions from residents, business owners, and commuters on how this work may impact their daily routines.
MDOT has four construction projects planned in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties this construction season:
- Bridge deck repairs, bearing replacement and painting of the US-31/M-72 (Grandview Parkway) bridges over the Boardman River, known as the Murchie Bridge. This $1.5 million project is scheduled to begin Feb. 27 and be completed before June 9. During construction, one side of the bridge will be closed at a time with traffic shifted to two open lanes. One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.
- Resurfacing 12.7 miles of M-22 from Thoreson Road north of Glen Arbor to M-204 south of Leland. This $6.5 million project is scheduled to begin May 15 and be completed by Aug. 4. During construction, one lane will remain open with alternating traffic under flag control.
- Resurfacing 2.1 miles of US-31/M-72 from 3 Mile Road to Garfield Avenue east of Traverse City. This $2 million project will include upgrading sidewalk ramps to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. It is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and be completed by Nov. 10. During construction, at least one lane will remain open in each direction.
- Replacing concrete joints on 8.8 miles of M-22, from 4th Street in Suttons Bay south to Lakeview Hills Road. This $1.7 million project is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and be completed by Nov. 3. During construction, one lane will be open 24 hours per day under flag control.