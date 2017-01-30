Manistee Man Accused of Robbing Grawn Shell Station Pleads Guilty

The Mansitee man accused of robbing the Shell Station in Grawn last December has pled guilty.

The incident happened just before 5am in the morning on December 2nd .

Deputies were called to the Shell station in Grawn for a report of an Armed Robbery.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a white male wearing dark clothing and a ski mask displayed a handgun and asked the clerk for money in the cash register.

The clerk complied and the suspect then fled on foot.

The attendent was not injured and the suspect got away with an undetermined amount of money.

Nearly two hours later the police were called to Walmart for a report of a man with a gun.

An employee went to confront the man, who was passed out, when he jumped up and ran, grabbing for a handgun that he was carrying.

The suspect, 25-year-old Hunter Austin Slade, from Manistee, was detained and taken for medical evaluation.

The handgun was found to be a pellet gun.

On Friday Slade pled guilty to the Armed Robbery charge.

He will be sentenced late next month according to the Sheriff’s Office.