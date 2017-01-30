Driver Arrested for Drunk Driving Following Crash

A single vehicle crash led to one man being arrested for drunk driving.

It happened Sunday evening near 5pm on East Fouch Road just west of Bugai Road in Leelanau County’s Elmwood Township.

That’s where sheriff’s deputies were called to a single vehicle accident.

On scene they say they found a pickup truck off the road and resting on its side.

Police say the driver, a 28-year-old man from Cedar, had been westbound on Fouch Road when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck spun around, went off the roadway, and flipped onto it’s side.

While talking with the driver deputies say they could smell alcohol.

The driver allegedly admitted to drinking earlier. He was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for drunk driving.