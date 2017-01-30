Person Of The Week: The Viewers

This week’s person of the week is you the viewers.

Minews26 has been around for over 5 years now and we would be nowhere without you.

We give thanks to the community for letting us know what’s going on in the area so we can bring coverage of it.

We also thank local emergency services for providing us with information to pass along to the public.

and to you the viewers for watching and supporting us every step of the way.

For all your support, you the Viewers receive the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”