Weather and Road Conditions Contribute to Two Separate Crashes on Same Road Less than an Hour Apart

Police say the weather conditions this weekend contributed to two separate car crashes on the same road in Leelanau County.

The first one happened on Schomberg Road at South Good Harbor Trail in Centerville Township Sunday night shortly before 6 o’clock.

According to the sheriff’s office a Jeep was driven by a 21-year-old man from Lake Ann when he was unable to stop and slid through the intersection.

The Jeep continued to the other side of Good Harbor Trail before rolling over.

The Jeep sustained minor damage and the driver was uninjured.

The second crash was again on Schomberg Road less than an hour later, this time at the intersection of Dufek Road in Leland Township.

Police say another car, this one driven by a 17-year-old from Lake Leelanau, failed to stop for the stop sign. She then slid through the intersection and hit the ditch on the west side of the road.

The vehicle sustained minor damage and the driver was taken to Munson for treatment of minor injuries.

In both instances police say the weather and road conditions appeared to play a role.