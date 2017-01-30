Downstate Man Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash

POSTED January 30, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A downstate man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash this weekend.

The accident happened in Cheboygan County on Saturday shortly after 5pm on Orchard Beach Road near Krouse Road.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff, 42-year-old Michael Schroeder was riding east on Orchard Beach Road when he lost control and went off the roadway hitting several trees.

0130JOB - PhotoSnow

Schroeder was ejected from the sled and sustained serious injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.