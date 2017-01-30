Downstate Man Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash

A downstate man was seriously injured in a snowmobile crash this weekend.

The accident happened in Cheboygan County on Saturday shortly after 5pm on Orchard Beach Road near Krouse Road.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff, 42-year-old Michael Schroeder was riding east on Orchard Beach Road when he lost control and went off the roadway hitting several trees.

Schroeder was ejected from the sled and sustained serious injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.