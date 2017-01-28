Finding Yeti’s in Suttons Bay

Yeti’s could be found everywhere in Suttons bay and it was up to the public to find them.

The day started off with a Yeti Scavenger hunt where participants had to find Yeti’s hidden in stores all across town. Once they did kids wrote down their names and raced to find the next.

Suttons bay is said to get quiet in the winter so this event helps bring people back into town.

Later in the day sled racers got to compete and show off sleds they had made out of cardboard and compete for first place.

also Throughout the day many store held games that prizes could be won from.

The Yetifest was designed to let the community just enjoy the day