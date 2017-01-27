Over 170 Students Graduate from Michigan Career and Technical Institute

This weekend over 170 students from across the state graduated from the Michigan Career and Technical Institute.

The Institute provides vocational training in 13 career areas for adults with disabilities.

It is operated by the Michigan Rehabilitation Services under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

CTI is just one of many programs operated by Michigan Rehabilitation Services.

Serving the approximately 1.3 million individuals with disabilities in Michigan, MRS works with eligible customers and employers to achieve quality employment outcomes and independence for individuals with disabilities.

MRS works in partnership with individuals with disabilities to prepare them to obtain competitive employment, including exploring the possibilities of self-employment or owning a small business. MRS provides these services in all 83 Michigan counties.

The graduates by training program are:*

Automotive Technology

Jeremiah Gualdoni – Clio

Austin Merriott – Gobles

Kile Price – Lake Odessa

Cabinetmaking/Millwork

Kailey Buckner – Allegan

Taylor Deming – Plainwell

James Hockin – Mio

Jonathan Lampley – Midland

Matthew Larkins -Traverse City

Dale Oglesbee – Flint

Brianna Raspor – Midland

Sean Smith – Harrisville

Certified Nursing Assistant Program

Andrea Chesney – Roseville

Elizabeth Corbett – Roseville

Kendal Garris – Fraser

Regina Huerta – Shelby

Diamond Hunter – River Rouge

Nicholas Lober – Howell

Zurisadai Martinez – Roseville

Damian Molands – Lewiston

Kylie O’Brien – Vernon

Christopher Provey – Manchester

Korey Thomas – Riverview

Custodial

Jacob Clark – Edwardsburg

Francesco Diaz – Monroe

Dustin Lane – Troy

Christopher Martell – Fennville

Andrew Martin – Monroe

Deven Peters – East Lansing

Savannah Starnes – Howell

Alexander Thomas – Tecumseh

Nathan Vredenburg – Ossineke

Reid Walters – Cassopolis

Logan Wood – Howell

Culinary Arts

Katlyn Boyd – Scottville

John Case – Battle Creek

Caitlyn Cotant – Kentwood

Nicholas Cusimano – Sterling Heights

Esvardo Deleon-Rice – Coldwater

Uriah Geroux – Sturgis

Satosha Jack – Farwell

Sonnsearray Johnson – Plainwell

Stanley Lawson – Kimball

Quinn Resetar – Ypsilanti

Demmon Robinson – Dearborn

Austin Soucie – Lake City

Justin Stacer – Harbor Beach

Kent Stevens – Oakland

Logan Torres – Kent City

Christopher Tsu – Auburn Hills

Jason Zemba – Daggett

Electronics

Devin Alber – Paw

Zachariah Brown – Lake City

Johnathon Bult – Mecosta

William Spillar – Harrisville

Travis Stratos – Saline

Daniel Wilson – Rochester

Graphic Communications

Gavin Duncan – Boyne City

Jazzlynn Hansen – Big Rapids

Ayla Leicht – Mt. Morris

Andrew McMillan – Ypsilanti

Heather Monette – Battle Creek

Jeremy Ohneck – Traverse City

Brandon Swierzb – White Lake

Dakota Vazquez – Rockford

Office Automation

Megan Cline – Bessemer

Allen Prause – Thompsonville



Grounds Maintenance/Landscaping

Thomas Blackford III – Wyoming

Damien Brown – Evart

Austin Dizotell – Fraser

Ermin Fetic – Hamtramck

Marc Hargrove – Howell

Jacob Hayes – Wyoming

Aaron Newton – Evart

Paul Raihala III – Fraser

Jacob Smith – Wyoming

Machine Technology

Alex Camron – Adrian

Trever Finks – Harrison

Benjamin Neibarger – Caledonia

Jacob Strahle – Mason

Corey Wahl – Bruce Twp

Pharmacy Services

Kristen Cogdell – Clinton Twp

Krynn Feutz – Middleville

Brianna Hake – Casco

Melissa Martin – Chesaning

Julia Palmer – Middleville

Retail Marketing

Derrick Anthony – Casco

James Davenport – Chesaning

Brittany Musser – Charlevoix

Patricia Nalley – Howard City

Teague Packard – Howell

Carter Parendo – Wayne

Jarod Simms – Troy

Weatherization

Jorge Cardenas – Ypsilanti

Maxim Engel – Farmington Hills

Jordan Grady – Farmington Hills

Grace Guernsey – Farmington Hills

Cortez Whitaker – Farmington Hills