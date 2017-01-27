Over 170 Students Graduate from Michigan Career and Technical Institute
This weekend over 170 students from across the state graduated from the Michigan Career and Technical Institute.
The Institute provides vocational training in 13 career areas for adults with disabilities.
It is operated by the Michigan Rehabilitation Services under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
CTI is just one of many programs operated by Michigan Rehabilitation Services.
Serving the approximately 1.3 million individuals with disabilities in Michigan, MRS works with eligible customers and employers to achieve quality employment outcomes and independence for individuals with disabilities.
MRS works in partnership with individuals with disabilities to prepare them to obtain competitive employment, including exploring the possibilities of self-employment or owning a small business. MRS provides these services in all 83 Michigan counties.
The graduates by training program are:*
Automotive Technology
Jeremiah Gualdoni – Clio
Austin Merriott – Gobles
Kile Price – Lake Odessa
Cabinetmaking/Millwork
Kailey Buckner – Allegan
Taylor Deming – Plainwell
James Hockin – Mio
Jonathan Lampley – Midland
Matthew Larkins -Traverse City
Dale Oglesbee – Flint
Brianna Raspor – Midland
Sean Smith – Harrisville
Certified Nursing Assistant Program
Andrea Chesney – Roseville
Elizabeth Corbett – Roseville
Kendal Garris – Fraser
Regina Huerta – Shelby
Diamond Hunter – River Rouge
Nicholas Lober – Howell
Zurisadai Martinez – Roseville
Damian Molands – Lewiston
Kylie O’Brien – Vernon
Christopher Provey – Manchester
Korey Thomas – Riverview
Custodial
Jacob Clark – Edwardsburg
Francesco Diaz – Monroe
Dustin Lane – Troy
Christopher Martell – Fennville
Andrew Martin – Monroe
Deven Peters – East Lansing
Savannah Starnes – Howell
Alexander Thomas – Tecumseh
Nathan Vredenburg – Ossineke
Reid Walters – Cassopolis
Logan Wood – Howell
Culinary Arts
Katlyn Boyd – Scottville
John Case – Battle Creek
Caitlyn Cotant – Kentwood
Nicholas Cusimano – Sterling Heights
Esvardo Deleon-Rice – Coldwater
Uriah Geroux – Sturgis
Satosha Jack – Farwell
Sonnsearray Johnson – Plainwell
Stanley Lawson – Kimball
Quinn Resetar – Ypsilanti
Demmon Robinson – Dearborn
Austin Soucie – Lake City
Justin Stacer – Harbor Beach
Kent Stevens – Oakland
Logan Torres – Kent City
Christopher Tsu – Auburn Hills
Jason Zemba – Daggett
Electronics
Devin Alber – Paw
Zachariah Brown – Lake City
Johnathon Bult – Mecosta
William Spillar – Harrisville
Travis Stratos – Saline
Daniel Wilson – Rochester
Graphic Communications
Gavin Duncan – Boyne City
Jazzlynn Hansen – Big Rapids
Ayla Leicht – Mt. Morris
Andrew McMillan – Ypsilanti
Heather Monette – Battle Creek
Jeremy Ohneck – Traverse City
Brandon Swierzb – White Lake
Dakota Vazquez – Rockford
Office Automation
Megan Cline – Bessemer
Allen Prause – Thompsonville
Grounds Maintenance/Landscaping
Thomas Blackford III – Wyoming
Damien Brown – Evart
Austin Dizotell – Fraser
Ermin Fetic – Hamtramck
Marc Hargrove – Howell
Jacob Hayes – Wyoming
Aaron Newton – Evart
Paul Raihala III – Fraser
Jacob Smith – Wyoming
Machine Technology
Alex Camron – Adrian
Trever Finks – Harrison
Benjamin Neibarger – Caledonia
Jacob Strahle – Mason
Corey Wahl – Bruce Twp
Pharmacy Services
Kristen Cogdell – Clinton Twp
Krynn Feutz – Middleville
Brianna Hake – Casco
Melissa Martin – Chesaning
Julia Palmer – Middleville
Retail Marketing
Derrick Anthony – Casco
James Davenport – Chesaning
Brittany Musser – Charlevoix
Patricia Nalley – Howard City
Teague Packard – Howell
Carter Parendo – Wayne
Jarod Simms – Troy
Weatherization
Jorge Cardenas – Ypsilanti
Maxim Engel – Farmington Hills
Jordan Grady – Farmington Hills
Grace Guernsey – Farmington Hills
Cortez Whitaker – Farmington Hills