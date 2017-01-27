Three Charged in Cheboygan County Police Chase

We can now show you the three people in custody after leading police on a chase in Cheboygan County.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff – a Be On the Lookout was broadcast for a stolen vehicle out of Wisconsin Wednesday night.

Three people were inside the vehicle and they were thought to be involved in multiple breaking and enterings between Wisconsin and across the Upper Peninsula.

At 10:30 Wednesday night Chippewa County Dispatch said the vehicle was spotted crossing the Mackinaw Bridge headed for Cheboygan County.

Sheriff deputies were in position to intercept the vehicle has it traveled south on I-75, but when the deputies tried to stop the vehicle it took off, reaching speeds of 75mph.

The vehicle continued to flee from police, traveling west until it reached M-27 and then heading south.

The vehicle finally stopped just north of Topinabee,on Liberty Point Drive, near Mullet Lake.

Officers apprehended two of the suspects, a man and woman, but the third, another man, ran out onto the ice.

They were able to follow footprints across the lake, which lead them to the third suspect, who was arrested on the shore of the lake.

In the stolen pickup police say they located two stolen guns and what is believed to be a mobile meth lab.

The three were arraigned in court on Friday.

Kensey Kaseno, a 27-year-old from Mellen Wisconsin is said to have been the driver, and has been charged with multiple felonies, including operating a meth lab and fleeing from police.

The passengers were 44-year-old Norman Kasten, also from Mellen, and 21-year-old Rachel Greenwood from Park Falls, Wisconsin.

They face charges including operating a meth lab, concealing firearms, and resisting police officers.

All three have prior records according to police, that can enhance their sentencing. For Greenwood and Kasten police say that enhancement could mean life in prison while for Kaseno it could add up to 50-years to his sentencing.

All three will next be in court on February 2nd.