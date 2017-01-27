Crews Battle Barn Fire in Grand Traverse County

A hundred year old barn at Groleau’s Farm Market is considered a total loss after an early morning fire on Friday.

It happened at approximately 1:45 in the morning on Friday.

That’s when GT Metro Fire were called to the barn fire at the corner of Hammond and 4 Mile Road in East Bay Township.

On arrival crews found a large storage barn fully engulfed in flames.

The barn is at Groleau’s Farm Market. Crews initially directed their hoses to adjacent buildings to protect them from the flames.

According to GT Metro the fire was under control in about 45 minutes.

However, Hammond Road was closed to shut down for about an hour and half while crews battled the blaze.

Crews pumped approximately 30,000 gallons of water on the fire.

Over twenty firefighters from four stations was on scene to fight the fire.

No human lives were lost or injured, but GT Metro says there were some pigs that were lost in the fire.

This barn had been in the Groleau family since the 1860’s.

Crews were on scene until 7:30.

The fire is still under investigation.