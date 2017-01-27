Man Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Crash that Killed Bicyclist

We have new details about a car accident that killed a bicyclist in Emmet County last August.

On Friday, Frank Veraldi, age 67,of Petoskey, pled guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in the 57th Circuit Court.

Involuntary Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of fifteen years in prison.

According to the Emmet County Prosecuting Attorney – on August 27, 2016 Veraldi was driving northbound on U.S. 31 north of Industrial Park Drive when he drove on the highway’s shoulder and struck Tracey Butler of Hyde Park, New York, while she was riding her bike with her husband.

Butler was legally riding more than eight feet to the right the fog line in the median, and dressed in bright clothes. The crash occurred in broad daylight on a sunny day, shortly after noon.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office determined that Veraldi was driving completely to the right of his lane of travel. No evidence was found at the scene that suggested Veraldi attempted to slow or stop his vehicle before striking Butler.

Butler died from her injuries a short time later. Veraldi was initially charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death, together with Habitual Offender (Second Offense).

A four day jury trial was originally scheduled for March, but with the guilty plea the prosecutor says they’ve achieved closure for the family without making the community and family relive the trauma of the case.