Woman Killed in Crash Near Petoskey Thursday Morning

A woman was killed in a two vehicle crash near Petoskey yesterday morning.

It happened yesterday morning at approximately 7:45 on US-31 near Horton Bay Road.

When police arrived they say they found a pickup truck with extensive front end damage blocking the northbound lane and a minivan in the ditch with damage to the driver’s side.

Both vehicles had occupants who required medical attention.

According to the Petoskey Department of Public Safety, the minivan, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Petoskey, was southbound when it crossed into the path of the truck.

The driver of the minivan appeared to have lost control, resulting in the driver’s side of the van hitting the front of the pickup.

The crash caused the van to go off the road, coming to rest in the ditch.

A passerby stopped and was able to remove a 2-year-old from the van while a second passerby, an off-duty paramedic, stopped and began giving patient care.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two-year-old daughter received only minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old man from Charlevoix received multiple serious injuries, non of which are said to be life-threatening.

US-31 was closed for over three hours while crews worked the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.