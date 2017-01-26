Scientists Move Doomsday Clock to Two and Half Minutes Until Midnight

It is now two and a half minutes to midnight.

For the first time in the 70-year history of the Doomsday Clock, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board has moved the hands of the iconic clock 30 seconds closer to midnight.

The decision to move the hands of the Doomsday Clock is made by the Science and Security Board of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientistsin consultation with the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors, which includes 15 Nobel Laureates.

The Clock was changed in 2015 from five to three minutes to midnight, the closest it had been since the arms race of the 1980s.

In the statement about the Doomsday Clock, the Bulletin’s Science and Security Board notes: “Over the course of 2016, the global security landscape darkened as the international community failed to come effectively to grips with humanity’s most pressing existential threats, nuclear weapons and climate change.”