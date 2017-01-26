Art Van Announces Sale to Equity Firm

And in business news today —

Michigan-based furniture retailer Art Van announced on Wednesday that the company will be sold to an equity firm.

Art Van Elsander, the chairman and founder of Art Van Furniture was the sole shareholder prior to the sale.

He opened the first store in 1959 in Detroit. Today, Art Van is one of the largest independent furniture retailers in the U.S.

Thomas H. Lee Partners are the equity firm purchasing Art Van, and they already are involved with companies such as Dunkin’ Brands, 1-800-Contacts, and Party City.

The sale is slated to close in February.