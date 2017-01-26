Increase in Whooping Cough Cases has MDHHS Urging Residents to Make Sure They’re Up-to-Date on Vaccinations

An increase in whooping cough cases in southeast Michigan has the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urging residents to make sure they’re up to date on their vaccinations.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious disease that easily spreads between people and can be difficult to diagnose.

Whooping cough, also known as pertussis, usually starts with cold-like symptoms and maybe a mild cough or fever.

After 1 to 2 weeks, severe coughing can begin.

Pertussis can cause violent and rapid coughing, over and over, until the air is gone from the lungs and people are forced to inhale with a loud “whooping” sound.

People infected with pertussis can spread the disease by coughing or sneezing in close contact with others who breathe in the bacteria.

Pertussis is most contagious during the first two weeks of illness. Infants are at highest risk of severe disease and death; older siblings and adults often are the source.