Teen Arrested on Drug Charges in Mount Pleasant

An Ovid, Michigan teen was arrested in Mount Pleasant for numerous drug related charges after police say he struggled with officers.

It happened on Tuesday in a parking lot on South Mission Street in Mount Pleasant.

That’s where police say they saw people walk to a vehicle and then sit in it for an extended period of time.

The officer went up to talk to the occupants, which is when he saw the teen allegedly holding a plastic bag and an open container of alcohol.

The door was opened and the officer says he could smell marijuana.

The teen got out of the vehicle and began to struggle with the officer as he was taken into custody.

After the teen, 18-year-old Kameron Louth, was taken into custody, police recovered the clear plastic bag he was originally holding.

The bag contained approximately 1 gram of cocaine according to police.

Louth allegedly was also in possession of a backpack, which contained another two plastic bags, which contained 26 grams of marijuana.

Louth was lodged in the Isabella County Jail for possessing narcotics and a probation violation.

He has been charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a controlled substance, second offense, deliver or manufacture second offense, and resisting and obstructing and officer.