Police Say Suspicious Death in Traverse City was from Drug Overdose

Police say the suspicious death in Traverse City was an overdose from an elephant tranquilizer.

On December 4th police in Traverse City were called to Tom’s 14th Street Plaza for the report of a deceased man.

The 32-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

His body was sent to the Western Michigan University School of Medicine in Kalamazoo for an autopsy.

The preliminary report suggested that his death was caused by an overdose from an unknown drug.

Police in Traverse City say they got the final toxicology report and it showed the death was caused by acute carfentanil intoxication.

Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid used to tranquilize elephants and other large animals. It is approximately 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The Traverse City Police Department urges the public to exercise extreme caution when encountering any unknown substance that could be an illicit narcotic, especially those believed to contain a fentanyl-related compound.