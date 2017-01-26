Three Arrested in Cheboygan County Following Police Chase

Three people are in custody after leading police on a chase in Cheboygan County.

According to the Cheboygan County Sheriff – a Be On the Lookout was broadcast for a stolen vehicle out of Wisconsin Wednesday night.

Three people were inside the vehicle and they were thought to be involved in multiple breaking and enterings between Wisconsin and across the Upper Peninsula.

Police were told that firearms may have been stolen and were inside the vehicle.

At 10:30 Wednesday night Chippewa County Dispatch said the vehicle was spotted crossing the Mackinaw Bridge headed for Cheboygan County.

Sheriff deputies were in position to intercept the vehicle has it traveled south on I-75 and turned east onto Riggsville Road. But when the deputies tried to stop the vehicle it took off, reaching speeds of 75mph.

The vehicle continued to flee from police, traveling west until it reached M-27 and then heading south.

The vehicle finally stopped just north of Topinabee, turning right on Liberty Point Drive, before finally stopped near Mullet Lake.

All three occupants got out and ran out onto the lake.

Officers apprehended two of the suspects, a man and woman, but the third, another man, continued out onto the ice.

Due to the ice conditions, the sheriff’s office got out their hover craft to follow the suspect across the ice.

They were able to follow footprints across the lake, which lead them to the third suspect, who was arrested on the shore of the lake.

In the stolen pickup police say they located two stolen guns and what is believed to be a mobile meth lab.

The county prosecutor is reviewing the case and police say the three may face charges of flee and elude, possession of stolen property, and resisting and obstructing law enforcement.

After the county’s investigation, Sheriff Clarmont says the suspects will likely face several other felony charges from other departments in Wisconsin and Michigan.