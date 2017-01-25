Actress Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away

In entertainment news today —

Actress and icon Mary Tyler Moore passed away on Wednesday.

Moore was best known for roles as Laurie Petrie, wife of Dick Van Dyke on the Dick Van Dyke show which ran for five seasons in the early 1960’s.

And for portraying Mary Richards on the Mary Tyler Moore show for seven seasons in the 1970’s.

A statement from her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum says Moore passed away in the company of her friends and family.

She was 80-years-old.