RECALL – HP Expands Battery Recall for Safety Concerns

And we have another recall to share with you —

HP, the global computer manufacturer, announced an expansion of the currently ongoing worldwide safety recall program for notebook computer batteries.

The original recall was announced in June of last year.

The recall was for the batteries shipped with HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP ENVY, Compaq Presario, and HP Pavilion notebook computers. The batteries have the potential to overheat, posing a fire and burn hazard to customers.

The affected batteries were sold across the globe from March of 2013 until October of 2016 attached to computers or were sold as accessories or spares.

HP says affected customers should immediately stop using the batteries. Customers can use their notebook computers, even with the battery still installed, but only when the computer is connected to an external power source.

More information on the recall – including how to tell if your computer could be affected, can be found here.