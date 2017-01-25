Arctic Cat Acquired by Global Manufacturer Textron

Arctic Cat – the Minnesota based snowmobile manufacturer – announced on Wednesday that they are being bought the global vehicle manufacturer Textron.

The deal, valued at $247 million, is an all cash transaction.

Arctic Cat will become part of Textron’s Specialized Vehicles business, maintaining its Arctic Cat brand, as well as its current manufacturing, distribution and operational facilities.

According to Arctic Cat, the two companies have complementary product portfolios of recreational, utility and specialized vehicles. And the combined business will be well positioned to be a powersports industry leader with a wider product line-up.

Textron Specialized Vehicles manufacturers recreational vehicles under brands such as E-Z-GO, Cushman, and Dixie Chopper. Some of their other business lineups include the Bell Helicopter and Cessna airplanes.