2016 A Record Year for Cherry Capitol Airport

2016 was a record year for the Cherry Capital Airport — that’s according to information released by Airport Director on Wednesday.

According to Kevin Klein, Cherry Capitol had a record setting number of passengers traveling by way of TVC Airport last year.

A total of 226,907 passengers boarded planes at the airport, surpassing the previous record of 217,018 set in 2005.

And for those flying into Traverse City, a total of 224,439 people got off planes in 2016, surpassing the 2015 record of 214,680 passengers.

According to Klein, these numbers show that Cherry Capitol is the fourth largest airport in Michigan in terms of passengers. The three busiest are Detroit Metro, Gerald R Ford in Grand Rapids, and Flint Bishop.

Cherry Capitol Airport has been in operation since 1938 and Klien says they continue to grow. Earlier this year they announced a non-stop flight from TVC to Dallas Fort Wayne that will start flying this spring.