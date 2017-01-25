Presque Isle Man Arrested for Allegedly Impersonating an Officer

A Presque Isle man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a public officer.

It happened last Friday afternoon near Rogers City.

That’s where MSP troopers from the Alpena Post stopped a car after seeing it allegedly commit a series of traffic violations.

When police talked to the driver he allegedly identified himself as a federal agent and a retired court officers.

Troopers say they were immediately suspicious and further investigation found that the badges and identification were false. Troopers also verified that the driver was not affiliated with any law enforcement agency.

Police say they seized additional items identifying the man as a law enforcement official when they searched his home.

The driver, 42-year-old Stephen Daniel was arraigned on multiple felonies, including impersonating a public officer.

MSP say they are continuing to investigate the incident and any possible interactions between Daniel and other agencies, courts, and people.

Anyone with information about Daniel and his alleged law enforcement activities is asked to contact the MSP Alpena Post.