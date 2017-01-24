Traverse City Man Hospitalized After Monday Night Crash
A Traverse City man is in the hospital after a crash in Grand Traverse County on Monday.
The crash happened on US-31 North near Five Mile Road in Acme Township shortly after 7pm Monday night.
According to the sheriff’s office, a northbound vehicle, driven by a 20-year-old Traverse City man, crossed over the center line and hit a southbound vehicle.
The southbound vehicle was driven by a 79-year-old man from Traverse City.
The 79-year-old was taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that fatigue may have been a factor in the crash.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected in the accident. The 20-year-old did take a preliminary breath test and it showed no alcohol.
The crash remains under investigation.