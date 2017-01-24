Traverse City Couples Faces Possible Trespassing Charges After Driving Onto Airport While Looking for Dog

A Traverse City couple is facing charges of trespassing after driving onto an airport while looking for their missing dog.

It happened on Sunday in Leelanau County near the Woolsey Airport.

According to the sheriff’s office, a Traverse City husband and wife, ages 54 and 51-years-old, were hiking near the airport when their dog ran away.

While they were looking for the dog, the couple decided to drive their truck onto the airport property.

The eventually became stuck on the northend of the property.

The couple called a family member for a ride and left the truck overnight.

They returned on Monday they returned with another vehicle to pull the truck out, but that vehicle became stuck as well.

The Woolsey Airport property is signed no trespassing and is off limits to motor vehicles. The couple’s truck caused minor damage to the wet turf areas of the airport.

A report has been filed with the Leelanau County Prosecutor for review and possible criminal charges for trespassing.

The sheriff’s office does say the dog was found.