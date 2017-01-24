Police Release More Information About Barricaded Gunman in Cheboygan County From Over the Weekend

We have new information on the barricaded gunman in Cheboygan County.

On Saturday shortly after 1pm on Fourth Street in the Village of Wolverine police were called to the report of man who had fired rounds inside and outside of his home.

According to the sheriff, the man, 49-year-old Dwayne Gagnon was staying with his ex-wife and son when a domestic assault occurred with a handgun and shots were fired.

The family inside the home were able to escape, but Gagnon stayed inside the home and that’s where he was when law enforcement showed up.

Law enforcement had cordoned off the area.

Gagnon came out of the home after about two hours with a shotgun and said he wanted to take his own life.

At that point Detective Lieutenant Michael Brege with the Sheriff’s Department started negotiating with Gagnon.

They talked for almost an hour and Gagnon eventually was taken into custody.

The Cheboygan County Prosecutor has charged Gagnon with seven felony charges, including four assault with a dangerous weapon charges, felony firearm, assault or resisting a police officer, and malicious destruction of property.